The Government of Grenada has appointed a committee to examine all of the details surrounding the passing of a 72-year-old male who became the country’s first Covid-related death.

Following Sunday’s announcement of the death of the patient who had recent travel history, the Ministry of Health indicated that it will seek to ascertain all of the facts relating to the case.

As such, a committee has been appointed to spearhead that investigation. It comprises representatives from both the public and private sectors. The committee is chaired by Dr George Mitchell and includes Dr Emma Herry-Thompson, Dr Beverly Nelson, Dr Shawn Charles, Dr Tyhesia Donald and Leslie-Ann Seon, who is the Deputy Chair.

The committee has been given one week to determine all of the facts and present a report to the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, both the Minister of Health and Social Security, Honourable Nickolas Steele and the Minister responsible for Hospital Services and Community Health Services, Honourable Delma Thomas, have been in direct contact with the family of the deceased to extend sympathy on behalf of the Government of Grenada.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health is moving ahead with contact tracing efforts and has so far determined that 27 persons were potentially exposed to this latest case. All of these persons have already been tested and the Ministry is currently awaiting their results.

As of 3 January 2021, the Ministry of Health has on record, 6 active Covid-19 cases. A total of 129 cases have been recorded in Grenada thus far.

The Ministry continues to advise persons to follow the recommended protocols – wash or sanitise hands frequently, maintain the required physical distance and wear a mask in all public spaces.

