Grenlec is pleased to congratulate the winners of its Bill for Free (BFF) promotion, which ended on 31 December 2020.

Grenlec invited customers to enter the promotion for a chance to win electricity credit for one year. On 7 January 2021, 15 winners were randomly selected from entries submitted by customers in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The grand prize was won by Joseph Parris of Grand Mal, St George. He will receive electricity credit for his bill value up to $300 for 12 months.

Fourteen other customers won electricity credit for 6 months during 2021. They are: Ena Palmer, Israel Joseph Date, Abigail Noel, Livingstone A. Price, Valerie J. Benjamin, Claudette Richardson, Martha Duncan, Philip Edwards, David Fleming, Carl Humphrey, Hensley Charles, Anne Pierre, Deanne Bourne and Anne Marie Mc Burnie.

“We know that 2020 was a challenging year for many people and we wanted to help put a smile on the faces of our customers in this new year,” said Prudence Greenidge, Corporate Communications Manager at Grenlec. “We hope that we were able to do this for the winners of the BFF promotion.”

The Grenlec family extends hearty congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all customers for their efforts to keep their bills current during 2020. We wish all our customers the very best throughout 2021.

Grenlec

