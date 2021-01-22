The following is an update as of 4 pm on Thursday, 21 January 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|
LOCALLY
|Total confirmed cases
|147
|New positive case(s)
|4
|Imported cases
|69
|Total patients currently in hospital
|0
|Total recovered cases
|135
|Total RT-PCR tests conducted
|18,895
|Total active cases
|11
|Total persons in self-isolation
|11
|Hospitalised cases
|6
|Total persons in quarantine facilities
|273
|Death(s)
|1
GLOBALLY
|CONFIRMED CASES
|NEW CASES
|DEATHS
|95,612,831
|610,413
|2,066,176
Covid19.gov.gd
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) OR 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
The stats speaks for itself and I hope that the general public take the time to check it before they start talking.
One thing about this place is that a lot of people will air their views without proof or evidence.
So let us give credit where it is due and do our part in keeping each other safe and informed.
Well said