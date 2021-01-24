The following is an update as of 4 pm on 23 January 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCALLY Total confirmed cases 148 New positive case(s) 0 Imported cases 70 Total patients currently in hospital 0 Total recovered cases 136 Total RT-PCR tests conducted 19,171 Total active cases 11 Total persons in self-isolation 11 Hospitalised cases 6 Total persons in quarantine facilities 271 Death(s) 1

GLOBALLY

CONFIRMED CASES NEW CASES DEATHS 96,877,399 600,790 2,098,879

Covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) OR 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.