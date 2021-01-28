The following is an update as of 4 pm on 28 January 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|
LOCALLY
|Total confirmed cases
|148
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Imported cases
|70
|Total patients currently in hospital
|0
|Total recovered cases
|142
|Total RT-PCR tests conducted
|19,799
|Total active cases
|5
|Total persons in self-isolation
|5
|Active imported cases
|5
|Total persons in quarantine facilities
|197
|Active local cases
|0
|Hospitalised cases
|6
|Death(s)
|1
GLOBALLY
|CONFIRMED CASES
|NEW CASES
|DEATHS
|100,455,529
|562,001
|2,166,440
Covid19.gov.gd
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) OR 53VIRUS (538-4787)
