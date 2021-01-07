Standing before an audience can be a nerve-racking experience for many.

The thought of having to give verbal reports makes their knees knock together. This heart palpitating, sweaty palm, body rattling experience can be controlled. The Toastmasters’ educational programme is ideal for working professionals, who recognise it is time to overcome their fear of public speaking or simply to sharpen those skills.

“The Club meeting format allows Members to gain a competitive advantage in the workplace. Additionally, members get to practice writing and delivering speeches. This experience leads to personal growth and overall professional improvement,” said Distinguished Toastmaster Roslyn A Douglas – Club President for Grenada Gems Toastmasters Club.

Grenada Gems Toastmasters Club’s Virtual Open House will allow guests to interact with current Toastmasters. This free virtual event will also permit guests to enjoy a speech and observe how it is evaluated – the Toastmaster way.

Grenada Gems Toastmasters Club Open House

Date: Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Location: Zoom

Register: https://bit.ly/GemsJan13

Time: 6:30 pm – 8 pm

For more information – [email protected]

Toastmasters International

