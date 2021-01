The Monetary Council has approved the reappointment of Timothy N J Antoine as Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

The new 5-year term commences on Monday, 1 February.

In conveying the Monetary Council’s decision, Chairman of the Monetary Council Dr The Honourable Timothy Harris remarked, “The Council commends the Governor for his stewardship over the past 5 years and especially over the past year. Governor Antoine has led the Bank with vision, empathy and with a keen eye for innovations that has helped to lift the people of our region.”

In commenting on the Monetary Council’s decision, Governor Antoine thanked the Monetary Council for its support throughout his first term and its confidence reposed in him to continue to lead the Bank. “It is my distinct privilege to serve the governments and people of our Currency Union. I look forward, with the support of the Council, Board and our team, to the implementation of the Programme of Action for Recovery, Resilience and Transformation and the rollout of the Bank’s new strategic plan. Our pursuit of socio-economic transformation continues.”

ECCB

