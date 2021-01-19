The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) has commenced the implementation of projects under Component 3 of the GRENADA CLIMATE RESILIENT WATER SECTOR (G-CREWS) Project which is funded by GREEN CLIMATE FUND (GCF) through a local branch of the German Development Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

This project supports the integration of climate-resilience into Grenada’s water sector by improving NAWASA’s water storage capacity, that will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development.

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified individual or firm to conduct geotechnical surveys for the installation of water tanks at selective locations across Grenada. Under these activities, the main responsibilities of the consultancy are to:

Conduct In-Situ sampling and testing of soils at specified locations. Conduct Laboratory Testing of soil samples as required. Compile a report of the findings of the soil study.

NAWASA requests eligible bidders to submit their Expression of Interest to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 29 January 2021. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “EOI – Geotechnical Survey for Water Tanks and Pipe Installation.”

Bidders are advised that they are not required to submit any technical or price offer, or any unrequested documents. Kindly note that the completed tender documents with all relevant information for the offer will only be sent to qualified consultants that expressed an interest.

NAWASA will inform all companies that submitted the EOI at the conclusion of the evaluation process whether they qualify for the tendering process.

NAWASA…. committed to meeting customers’ needs.

