REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

(CONSULTING SERVICES – INDIVIDUAL SELECTION)

OECS MSME Guarantee Facility Project

Loan No.: IDA-62670, IDA-62660, IDA-62640, IBRD-88830, IDA-62650

Assignment Title: Senior Operating Officer (SOO)

Reference No. KN-ECPCGC-207852-CS-INDV

The Governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines have received financing in the amount of US$10 million equivalent from the World Bank towards the cost of establishing a partial credit guarantee scheme, and they intend to apply part of the proceeds to payments for goods and consulting services to be procured under this project.

The consultant will serve as the “Senior Operating Officer (SOO)” for the ECPCGC and should possess Extensive knowledge of MSME lending with some direct experience lending to small and medium-sized businesses, knowledge of the internal controls necessary for a lending operation and the ability to design and implement risk management procedures. The ideal candidate should possess an Undergraduate Degree from a reputable college or university, preferably in Business, Accounting, or related field; and a minimum of 5 years’ experience in MSME lending in a financial services institution. The initial contracted employment period will be for two years subject to a performance review and an expression of further contracted employment three months before the expiration of the existing contract. The assignment is expected to begin on 1 February 2021.

The consultant will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer of the ECPCGC and the ECPCGC Board of Directors.

The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) for the assignment can be viewed by following the link https://tinyurl.com/y4gz3hjn.

The Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) now invites eligible “Consultants” to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have:

An Undergraduate Degree from a reputable college or university, preferably in Business, Accounting, or related field; and

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in MSME lending in a financial services institution.

Applicants should also have:

Extensive knowledge of MSME lending with some direct experience lending to small and medium-sized businesses

Extensive knowledge of MSME banking operations

Knowledge of the internal controls necessary for a lending operation and the ability to design and implement risk management procedures

Experience developing and presenting information in public, including responding to questions in real-time

Experience lending to MSMEs located in the ECCU

Ability to draft procedures to be used in a lending operation

Familiarity with the mechanics of a loan guarantee programme

Exceptional written, oral, interpersonal, and presentation skills, and

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office software.

The attention of interested Individual Consultants is drawn to Section III, Paragraphs 3.14, 3.16, and 3.17 of the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers July 2016, [revised November 2017] (Procurement Regulations), setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Approved Selection Method for Individual Consultants set out in the clause 7.34 of the World Bank Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours 8 am to 5 pm. Expressions of interest must be delivered in a written form by e-mail by 22 January 2021 to [email protected].

Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation

Bird Rock, Basseterre, St Kitts.

For further information, please contact:

Carmen Gomez-Trigg, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 868-620-8144. Email: [email protected]

Bernard Thomas, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 869-765-2385. Email: [email protected]

ECPCGC

