The Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association’s (GHTA) Annual General Meeting is quickly approaching. The GHTA hosts its Annual General Meeting annually, however due to Covid-19, the meeting had to be delayed. The meeting is now scheduled to be held virtually on Thursday, 21 January 2021 via Zoom.

Through the use of technology, GHTA is able to host its largest Membership Meeting online, where members can join from the comfort and convenience of their homes. The AGM will be preceded by an overview of GHTA’s newly revised bylaws where members can voice their questions and concerns.

The GHTA Board is a rotating board in which, every year, select board positions are open for election. This year, GHTA members nominated candidates representing the hotel, tourism and affiliate members to the upcoming election. To qualify, each candidate had to be nominated and seconded from someone within their existing category and each candidate had to be current with their membership dues. This year, the following GHTA Hotel Members have qualified and thus, have been nominated to the GHTA Board: Kendra Hopkin (Blue Horizons Garden Resort), Brian Hardy (Spice Island Beach Resort) and Narelle McDougall (SilverSands Grenada). The following GHTA Tourism Members have been nominated: Simon Sealey (Mandoo Tours), Aaron Sylvester (Tri-Island Chocolate). The following GHTA Affiliate Member has been nominated: Marie Fielden (Carib Marine Services Ltd).

The Board Members remaining on the board are: Russ Fielden (True Blue Bay Resorts), Peter Fraser (Sandals Grenada), Leo Garbutt (Calabash Luxury Beach Resort), Lotten Haagman (Seabreeze Hotel), Christine Finney (EcoDive) and Immediate Past President, Jerry Rappaport.

The Annual General Meeting will be hosted by GHTA CEO, Arlene Friday and will feature a keynote speech from the Honourable Minister Clarice Modeste-Curwen.

