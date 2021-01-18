PROJECT TITLE: Legal advisory service for the Water Resources Management Unit (WRMU)

TYPE OF CONTRACT: Consultancy

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Grenada

ANTICIPATED PROJECT START: February 2021

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), and the Government of Grenada. Over 6 years, the Government of Grenada, the Grenada Development Bank and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ) will implement the project’s 5 components.

The project supports the integration of climate-resilience into Grenada’s water sector governance by establishing a dedicated Water Resource Management Unit (WRMU), based on the outcome of the National Water Policy (2020). That will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development.

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified legal adviser for the ‘Implementation of Water Legislation to Establish the WRMU’, for the project period from February 2021 until May 2021. Under these activities, the main responsibilities of the consultancy are:

Legal analysis of the different options for the institutional anchorage of the new WRMU

Elaboration of a new WRMU Bill establishing the unit, in alignment with the ‘Concept for the Establishment of the Water Resource Management Unit.’

GIZ requests eligible bidders to submit their expression of interest to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 25 January 2021. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “RFP – Legal advisory service Water Resources Management Unit (WRMU)”.

Please do not send any technical or price offer, nor other unrequested documents. Kindly note that the complete tender documents with all relevant information for the offer will only be sent to qualified consultants that expressed their interest.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in expressions of interest about the end result of the evaluation process and whether they qualify as eligible contestants for the tendering process.

