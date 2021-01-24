The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public, that the Forestry Department, Ministry of Agriculture would be engaged in tree cutting along the Black Forest roadway from Monday 25 to Friday, 29 January 2021.

Members of the public and motorists are urged to be extremely cautious when travelling along the Grand Etang Public Road, between the hours of 9 am and 2 pm daily. The Traffic Department thanks everyone for their understanding and support and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

RGPF

