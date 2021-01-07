The Ministry of Health announces that Grenada has recorded 1 new case of Covid-19, bringing our current total of active cases to 4.

The new case is imported: a 48-year-old female who arrived in Grenada from the United States, and proceeded directly to quarantine, where she was later diagnosed.

Of the 4 current active cases, 2 are locals who are connected to previously diagnosed cases on Island, and 2 are imported. All positive cases and their contacts are in quarantine.

In the last week, health officials have been able to clear most of the previously diagnosed cases connected to the cluster. Nevertheless, aggressive testing continues on both travellers and locals who have been identified as contacts, or who have reported any type of symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.

The Ministry reminds everyone to continue to be vigilant in daily activities, and to adhere to the health and safety guidelines for staying safe.

GIS

