The Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health confirms that Grenada has regrettably recorded its first Covid-19- related death.

The deceased individual is a 72-year-old male, who arrived in Grenada with his wife and 3-year-old grandchild on 16 December 2020.

Ministry officials extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

At 5 pm today, (Sunday, 3 January) the Minister for Health and Chief Medical Officer will facilitate a press briefing to provide further information on this tragic occurrence.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.