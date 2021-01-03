The Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health confirms that Grenada has regrettably recorded its first Covid-19- related death.
The deceased individual is a 72-year-old male, who arrived in Grenada with his wife and 3-year-old grandchild on 16 December 2020.
Ministry officials extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
At 5 pm today, (Sunday, 3 January) the Minister for Health and Chief Medical Officer will facilitate a press briefing to provide further information on this tragic occurrence.
GIS
I for one is not buying this as virus death but the WHO wants that stats in order to scare the sh*t out of us and so far they are doing a fine job.
Condolences to the family of the deceased..may his soul rest in peace.
My fellow Grenadains so now you know that COVID-19 is lethal..are you going to listen to the experts…wash your hands, social distance ie stop loitering and wear your face mask.
The press release still not on and the time on the video says 9 pm. Has it changed from 5