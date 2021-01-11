The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public that commencing Tuesday, 12 January 2021, an Immigration Department Sub-Office will be opened at the at Sauteurs Police Station to facilitate the acceptance of passport applications.

Therefore, members of public in St Patrick and its immediate environs of St Andrew and St Mark are encouraged to utilise this facility, to ease with the processes involved with passport applications.

The Royal Grenada Police Force anticipates your usual support and cooperation for this new venture.

RGPF

