REF NO: SOL/GND/PAL660 ISSUE DATE: 28 January 2021 DEADLINE: 03 February 2021 Time: 4 pm, local time Submit all bids to: The General Manager

Sol EC Grenada

Grand Mal, St George

Grenada CONTACT NUMBER: 473-440-2184 Sol EC Grenada (Sol) is a member of the Sol Group and a premier provider of energy solutions. We are a family of engineers, technicians, customer service representatives, solution-based innovators dedicated to fuelling life. Sol EC Grenada invites qualified bidders in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to submit tenders for the procurement of vehicle. STRUCTURE OF BIDDING DOCUMENT Sol’s tender document is comprised in its entirety of the following sections and appendices: Sections of the tender document Section 1: Tender Instructions Section 2: Description of Goods Section 3: Special Provisions Appendix A: Cover Letter Appendix B: Bid Document Checklist

SECTION 1: TENDER INSTRUCTIONS

All eligible bidders are encouraged to include the below required documents in their bids.

Business Registration Certificate (if applicable) All bid prices must be quoted in Eastern Caribbean dollars All tender documents must be submitted in sealed envelopes Bidders shall submit cover letter in prescribed format as specified in Appendix A Bids submitted after the deadline will NOT be considered Electronic bids are permitted and must be emailed directly to:

[email protected]

Sol reserves the right to request additional information from prospective bidders and reject any or all bids that do not meet the minimum requirements without any liability, or when considered to be in the best interest of the company.