REF NO: SOL/GND/PAL660
ISSUE DATE: 28 January 2021
DEADLINE: 03 February 2021
Time: 4 pm, local time
Submit all bids to:
The General Manager
Sol EC Grenada
Grand Mal, St George
Grenada
CONTACT NUMBER: 473-440-2184
Sol EC Grenada (Sol) is a member of the Sol Group and a premier provider of energy solutions. We are a family of engineers, technicians, customer service representatives, solution-based innovators dedicated to fuelling life. Sol EC Grenada invites qualified bidders in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to submit tenders for the procurement of vehicle.
STRUCTURE OF BIDDING DOCUMENT
Sol’s tender document is comprised in its entirety of the following sections and appendices:
Sections of the tender document
Section 1: Tender Instructions
Section 2: Description of Goods
Section 3: Special Provisions
Appendix A: Cover Letter
Appendix B: Bid Document Checklist
SECTION 1: TENDER INSTRUCTIONS
All eligible bidders are encouraged to include the below required documents in their bids.
- Business Registration Certificate (if applicable)
- All bid prices must be quoted in Eastern Caribbean dollars
- All tender documents must be submitted in sealed envelopes
- Bidders shall submit cover letter in prescribed format as specified in Appendix A
- Bids submitted after the deadline will NOT be considered
- Electronic bids are permitted and must be emailed directly to:
[email protected]
Sol reserves the right to request additional information from prospective bidders and reject any or all bids that do not meet the minimum requirements without any liability, or when considered to be in the best interest of the company.
SECTION 2: DESCRIPTION OF GOODS
Registration Number: PAL 660
Engine: TSMYE21S1HM247243
Year & Type: 2016
Model/Make: SUZUKI VITARA
Chassis #: M16A-2054596
Mileage: Approx. 60,209 km
Transmission: AUTOMATIC
Viewing: Vehicle can be viewed with appointment during the hours of 10 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday.
