It is with great pleasure that we announce that Leo Garbutt of the owning family of Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel in Grenada has been awarded the insignia of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Tourism in the Queen’s New Year Honours lists.

With his family and team at Calabash, Garbutt has transformed the hotel into the world class luxury resort it is today. As a strong advocate of early childhood education, Garbutt is also a trustee of Grenada Schools Inc., which has built 25 libraries in primary schools across Grenada and Carriacou.

Though this has been the most challenging year for many industries, particularly for tourism, there have been pockets of positivity. The year began with Garbutt being awarded Caribbean Hotelier of the Year by the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), and ends with the honour of an MBE from The Queen.

“I know that I am truly fortunate to live in Grenada and that I have been able to help steer the direction of tourism and to assist our country’s development. Most of my work is with my family and our marvellous team at Calabash and together we have achieved great things, including Calabash being recognised as the #1 luxury hotel in the Caribbean, of which I am immensely proud and also to be ranked at #13 of top hotels in the world is truly exceptional.

I am also fortunate to work with my colleagues in tourism, both locally and regionally in the Caribbean. When it comes to my home country of Grenada, I know that we can achieve great things by working diligently and respectfully together and my intention is to continue in this vein. Even though we have a setback in 2020, we will definitely get over this and the future is positive.”

