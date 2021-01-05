Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Shenia Mc Intosh, 14 years old of Crochu, St Andrew.

Mc Intosh left home on 3 January 2021, and has not returned since. She is about 4 feet 5 inches in height, medium built, and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Shenia Mc Intosh or has any information about her whereabouts are asked to contact Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; Police Emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

RGPF

