The Ministry of Health launched its Covid-19 Vaccination Population Survey on Saturday, 16 January 2021.

The purpose of the survey is to determine the concerns that citizens may have about Covid-19 vaccination. Your response will help to provide us with adequate information to address your concerns, so please take a few minutes to answer this brief survey.

To take the survey, please click the link provided: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RGY7XQL or simply scan the embedded QR Code on the attached flyer. Persons who may have already taken the survey are advised to not participate again, in order to ensure the integrity of the data collected.

The survey ends at 8 pm, on Friday, 22 January 2021.

The Ministry thanks you for your participation and looks forward to your cooperation.

Covid-19 Health Tip: While you’re out today, please remember to wear a face-mask, in public spaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Wash or sanitise your hands and maintain a 6-foot physical distance.

GIS

