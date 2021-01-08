The National Disaster Management Agency’s (NaDMA) assessment teams are on the ground in Middle river, Gouyave Estate, St John, conducting initial damage assessment after Thursday’s boulder slippage incident which resulted in the damage to 2 residential homes in the area.

The assessment is led by Community Programme Officer Simone Granger and will involve the submission of a report which will be used to guide future actions.

NaDMA is extremely grateful that Thursday’s unexpected occurrence did not result in the loss of lives and stands ready to support the families affected through our community structure.

The agency will provide an update on the interventions and assessment in a subsequent release.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

