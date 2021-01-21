The Conference of Churches in Grenada (CCG) and the Inter Agency Group of Development Organisation (IAGDO) will host a National Round Table on the Caricom Commission on Marijuana Report of 2018 on Friday, 22 January from 8:30 am.

The Covid-19 Protocols have restricted the number of persons who can be on site. The event will be a virtual one. The general public will be able to follow the Round Table and field questions and comments through the Mek We Chat Facebook page.

There will be a presentation of the Report followed by 3 panels during which individuals/experts in a number of fields will offer a response to the findings and recommendations of the report. The panels will address the following themes: health and social considerations, including youth and children; economic; decriminalisation, legalisation, law and human rights, themes which have also been addressed in the Report on Marijuana.

Professor Rosemarie Antoine, Chairperson of the Caricom Commission on Marijuana has committed to presenting the report and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Peter David, is expected to make opening remarks at the Round Table.

The purpose of the National Round Table is to contribute to the stakeholders’ knowledge and understanding of the recommendations of the Caricom Commission Report thus igniting public discussion on the subject and contributing to more informed engagement during intended public consultations that have been announced by Government officials.

CCG/IAGDO

