The nightly curfew, implemented to help curb the potential spread of Covid-19 through social activities, will remain in place, at least for the next 2 weeks.

During Tuesday’s post-Cabinet Press Briefing, Minister of Health Honourable Nickolas Steele confirmed that the Cabinet agreed to keep the 10 pm to 5 am curfew in place, although the country currently has only 11 active cases of Covid-19.

According to Minister Steele, “The threat of Covid-19 has never been greater from outside of Grenada.”

Reference was made to the increasing number of cases in both Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines, 2 of Grenada’s closest neighbours.

Minister Steele said despite tremendous improvements made in both the healthcare system and border control system, weaknesses still exist, as is the case in every other country around the world. He noted too that the virus is getting stronger and claiming more and more victims.

The Health Minister said, “I do understand and hear the calls from individuals who are saying that there is no cluster or community spread in Grenada and all active cases are travel related. In fact, we have not picked up one of those in the last 24-hours. We would love to be able to find comfort in that to say, let us relax, but we also have to look at everything else that is going on. While we want to find the balance between lives and livelihoods, at this point in time, based on what we see happening throughout the region and the changes we have seen with this virus, we prefer to err on the side of caution. I know that is not what many people would like to hear, as they were looking forward to further easement, but at this point, we cannot find a way to accommodate a curfew going later, that is, allowing more social activity, with the risks where they are right now.”

Minister Steele encouraged Grenadians and visitors alike to maintain compliance with the Covid-19 protocols, to wear their masks in public spaces and to respect the curfew.

GIS

