by Linda Straker

Third senator understood to be to be Matthew Joseph

The appointment of the third senator brings to 5 new faces in Upper House

opposition leader’s senators are Terry Noel and Tessa St Cyr.

Approximately 9 months after receiving his instrument as the Leader of the Opposition, Tobias Clement has confirmed that he has recommended the third person who will represent him in the Upper House.

It is understood that the person is Matthew Joseph, a retired educator who lives in the community of Florida, St John.

The constitution provides for the Leader of the Opposition to recommend 3 senators to represent him or her in the 13-member Upper House which reflects selected individuals represents the Government, the Opposition and one person representing the Business Community, the Agriculture and Fisheries communities and the Labour Movement.

“The recommendation was made and now we await the steps to follow,” Clement said on Friday, 15 January 2021. The next steps will be the presentation of the instrument of appointment from the Governor-General and taking the oath of office at the next senate session.

The appointment of Clement’s third senator brings to 5 the number of new faces in the Upper House within the past 10 months. The first change was the revoking of the 3 individuals who were appointed by the Governor-General when there was no appointed Leader of the Opposition. They were Glynnis Roberts, Ron Redhead and Kerryne James.

The other changes came when Dr Dunstan Campbell who represented the Agriculture and Fisheries communities, resigned due to ill health, and Kim George who represented the Government resigned because of personal challenges. They were replaced by Roderick St Clair and Roland Bhola respectively.

