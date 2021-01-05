Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell on Tuesday welcomed the new Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada, His Excellency Wei Hongtian.

Receiving a courtesy call from the new Ambassador, Dr Mitchell expressed a desire to see the 2 countries continue to work closely together.

He said, “Grenada has been the beneficiary of significant support from China, including financial support and in a number of other areas such as education, healthcare and agriculture. As I welcome you today, it is my hope that through you, our countries can continue to work closely together to further mutual development objectives. We worked closely with your predecessor and we certainly look forward to continued collaboration.”

Dr Mitchell noted that the ambassador’s period of service comes at a time when the world is facing an enormous and unique challenge. He said, “We have to find unusual and innovative ways to adapt and deal with this pandemic, the health issues related to it, the social problems that are arising because of it and the serious political considerations. If there was ever a time for the world to work together, it would be now. It does not matter where you come from or what your philosophy is, the fact is, we are facing this deadly virus and we must work together.”

In his response, the Chinese Ambassador gave assurances that he will spare no effort in further developing the relationship between Grenada and China. With respect to the ongoing pandemic, he said China is committed to cooperation with countries and international organisations in fighting Covid-19.

