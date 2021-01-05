The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it is determined to accomplish its thrust to increase the use of renewable energy in the state of Grenada.

The PURC which is guided by the 2016 Electricity Act, is the Independent Utility Regulator for the Electricity Sector. The Commission is charged with, among other things, reducing the national reliance on imported fossil fuels and Grenada’s carbon footprint through the supply of electricity from renewable energy resources.

Today, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr George Matthew reissues a call for any person who is interested in using renewable energy to generate electricity, to contact the Commission for further guidance on how to proceed. It is expected that the use of Renewable Energy by persons known as Renewable energy self-generators, will improve the environment, reduce unit energy costs, and also enhance one’s standard of living.

Dr Matthew says several forms of Renewable Energy resources can be harnessed in Grenada with the most common being solar and wind. Already, several Grenadians have begun using renewable energy; they too are encouraged to contact the PURC to ensure that they are in compliance with the 2016 Electricity Act. Persons are encouraged to reach the PURC through telephone numbers 437-1602 or 536-7877.

PURC

