Rotary Club of Grenada announces Quarantine Point Recreation Park hours have been revised in keeping with current movement restrictions enforced in Grenada.

The Park is open to the public daily from 6 am, keeping with the guidelines of Grenada’s National Parks for public use, but will close at 9 pm before the government implemented 10 pm curfew. Every weekend in January in commemoration of Independence Day, the Park will turn on the lights display from 5:30 pm until 9 pm, closing time. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings there will be a small charge at the gate from 4 pm towards the upkeep of the grounds and maintenance of the lights. Patrons wishing to visit the Park for viewing of the Independence Light Display are encouraged to follow the Rotary Club of Grenada Social Media pages for current updates and information.

Unlike other public parks, however, during weekend nights, Quarantine Point Recreational Park – which is administered by the Club – has mandatory protocols for Covid-19 safety in keeping with the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health and other authorities.

Some of these park guidelines include:

Visitors to the park will be required to wear a mask in order to be granted entry and while moving around the park.

Foot-pump operated sanitising stations are located at all park entrances and at various locations around the park.

Hand washing and bathroom facilities are available on site.

Social distancing markers are in place to manage queuing.

Social distancing pods/circles are clearly marked on the grass for seating when eating and viewing the big screen.

No touching of installations for health and electrical safety reasons.

The number of persons allowed entry to the park will be limited at all times.

Park wardens, security guards, volunteers and officers are present onsite on weekend evenings to ensure that all safety guidelines and social distancing protocols are being adhered to by all patrons visiting the park.

As we celebrate the Independence season, the Rotary Club of Grenada reminds its patrons and the public that as our National Day approaches, we should be ever minded of our environment, protect our green spaces by not littering, and enjoy the spacious and healthy outdoors.

