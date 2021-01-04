The nightly curfew in Grenada will continue for another week. This decision was taken at Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

The 8 pm to 5 am curfew is intended to limit the level of nighttime movement and social activities as the country seeks to manage the potential spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell said he believes the country is on the right path with the significant decline in Covid-19 cases following the recent spike, with the detection of a cluster. However, he noted that Government must maintain the restriction on social activities to help reduce the level of active Covid-19 cases.

Although the curfew remains in effect, under the new regulations, restaurants are permitted to resume dine-in services within the allowed hours of operation.

Proprietors must however, strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, ensuring full compliance with the recommended physical distance and the daily log which will facilitate prompt and efficient contact tracing, should that become necessary. Restaurant owners and operators are further advised that operations must cease within a suitable timeframe that will allow staff to commute home before 8 pm.

The public is also advised that the ban on all commercial flights between Grenada and the United Kingdom will remain in effect until 11 January 2021.

All residents are encouraged to comply with the current regulations and are reminded to follow the recommended Covid-19 protocols – wash or sanitise hands frequently, maintain physical distance and wear a mask at all time in public spaces.

GIS

