The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government informs motorists in general, and residents of Cherry Hill, Bogles and surrounding areas, that the Cherry Hill Road will be closed from Friday, 22 January to Friday, 5 February 2021.

This closure is necessary to facilitate heavy construction taking place in the area under the Government’s Agriculture Feeder Roads Project.

Motorists are advised to observe the ‘no-through’ road signs at both junctions of the Cherry Hill Road and ‘no entry’ signs at the area of construction.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience, and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

GIS

