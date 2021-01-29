Approximately 6 people from 13 schools will be trained as part of sessions themed “Capacity Building in primary and secondary schools and parent-teachers associations to reduce risk of chronic diseases among school-aged children.”

Schools were grouped based on districts. Participants will be trained to identify food portion sizes with emphasis on local produce, nutritional content of foods, components of a balanced meal and document recipes prepared using provided menus.

There will be 6 sessions held within 6 districts including Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Selected schools will be represented by 2 cooks, 1 teacher and 2 parents each. The first session was held on 28 January in Carriacou with participating schools, Mt Pleasant Government, Hillsborough Secondary and Bishop’s College. Sessions will continue during the first 2 weeks in February.

List of selected schools

District 2: Hermitage Government; Chantimelle RC

District 3: St Mary’s RC; St Joseph’s Convent Grenville

District 4: Crochu RC; Corinth Government

District 5: St George’s Methodist; Salvation Army

District 6: St John’s Anglican; St John’s RC

The initiative is spearheaded by the Grenada Chronic Disease Commission with support from the Non-state Actors Advisory Panel Grenada and funding from the European Development Fund. Trainings are being conducted by the Grenada Food & Nutrition Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s School Feeding Department.

GFNC

