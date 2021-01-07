The National Democratic Congress joins the rest of our Caribbean family in paying tribute to the life’s work of Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

Stewart founded the ATL Group of Companies which includes the world famous Sandals and Beaches Resorts. He was an extraordinary human being who excelled in the world of hospitality services, travel and news gathering businesses through sheer will, creativity, imagination and discipline.

When you reflect on his contribution to our Caribbean civilization, he can be considered a legend, an iconic figure whose contribution will continue to benefit our people for decades to come.

Butch was a man who was distinctive in his personal style and whose every performance was marked by excellence.

Here in Grenada, the Sandals Group bought La Source Hotel on 1 November 2012 and the newly refurbished facility was opened on 1 December 2013. The arrival of the Sandals brand on island was a major boost to the tourism industry. The resort established new and higher standards of service in Grenada and exponentially expanded the marketing of Grenada across the globe.

Stewart’s support for West Indies cricket was also a notable contribution of the Sandals group to Caribbean integration; such was Gordon “Butch” Stewart’s contribution to the region. Many are the accolades that are being deservedly expressed at his passing. The Caribbean has lost an innovator – a man who dreamt big and executed plans effectively. His success speaks for itself.

We of the National Democratic Congress, do celebrate the life of Gordon “Butch” Stewart and extend sincere condolences to his family, close friends and corporate team members employed at Sandals here at home, across the Caribbean and in the Diaspora.

May his soul rest in peace and may his legacies of bringing talented visionaries together for positive, results-oriented corporate developments across multiple disciplines, live on.

