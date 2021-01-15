First and Second Year Office Administration students will resume face to face classes beginning Monday, 18 January, 2021.

First and Second Year Biology, Physics and Chemistry students will resume Labs on Wednesday, 20 January and Friday, 22 January as per previous semester.

and as per previous semester. First and Second Year Art and Design students will resume practical classes once a week from the week of 18 January 2021. They will consult with Ms McLeod to decide on the best day to meet.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to grapple with how to cope during this unprecedented time.

Please contact TAMCC for any other information at 440-1389 or email: [email protected]

Information Updates are posted daily on Facebook:

TAMCC Facebook Page: TA Marryshow Community College

TAMCC Profile: TAMCC Grenada

