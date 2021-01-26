Due to changes in Barbados’s general Covid-19 posture, US Embassy Bridgetown has cancelled all nonimmigrant visa appointments effective Thursday, 28 January.
If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb or call 246 623 9832 or 246 623 9833 to request an emergency appointment. The MRV fee remains valid until 30 September 2022 and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased. We will resume routine nonimmigrant visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. Please monitor our website and social media for updates.
I call on the US Government to give us Grenadians visa free access to the Untied States of America! For years Americans had been given the right to enter our country but we weren’t fully given right to enter the USA! It is been long past since America was suppose to give us visa free access. I am asking the US to open and ease visa immigration policies towards Grenada. We are not criminals please!
This is the start to monitoring of all applications and this is just the beginning.