The United States Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS is pleased to announce its Black History Month Secondary School Speech Competition, which is open to all secondary school students in the Eastern Caribbean.

Each February, Black History Month celebrates the contributions made by persons of African descent and the defining moments in their history that have shaped society. The US Embassy also recognises the powerful voices of young people and the unique solutions they provide to modern challenges.

In recognition of Black History Month 2021, US Embassy Bridgetown invites interested secondary school students (ages 13 to 16 years) in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines to record themselves delivering a speech, not exceeding 3 minutes, responding to one of the competition prompts on leadership, gender equality, and racial diversity.

Participants will have the opportunity to win a grand prize package valued at US$1,000 for themselves and their school. For more information on competition rules and eligibility requirements, please visit our website at https://bb.usembassy.gov/black-history-month-secondary-school-speech-competition/.

US Embassy Bridgetown

