Plant Engineer – Reports to Operations Manager
The incumbent will be responsible for formulating and executing projects in order to maximise plant performance for Carib Brewery Grenada Limited.
Key Duties include:
- Maintains all operating equipment in serviceable condition and schedules needed repair work (whether in-house or contract), so as to interfere least with production
- Assists in the implementation and upkeep of an effective, predictive and preventative maintenance schedule for Company equipment
- Maintains proper records concerning equipment repair, history and manuals
- Designs and supervises installations or modifications of plant equipment or systems, in keeping with vendor recommendations and proper engineering practices
- Determines the standards of performance and executes projects undertaken by the Company
- Plans for and provides an adequate supply of and ensures control over spare parts and other maintenance supplies
- Prepares annual budget, anticipating the needs of the company
Qualification and/or Experience:
Critical:
- BSc Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar environment
- Equivalent combination of education and experience
How to Apply:
Your application should be addressed to:
The Human Resource Department
Carib Brewery Grenada Limited
PO Box 202, St George, Grenada
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email eg “Application – Plant Engineer.” Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]
Closing Date: 29 January 2021
