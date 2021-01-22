Plant Engineer – Reports to Operations Manager

The incumbent will be responsible for formulating and executing projects in order to maximise plant performance for Carib Brewery Grenada Limited.

Key Duties include:

Maintains all operating equipment in serviceable condition and schedules needed repair work (whether in-house or contract), so as to interfere least with production

Assists in the implementation and upkeep of an effective, predictive and preventative maintenance schedule for Company equipment

Maintains proper records concerning equipment repair, history and manuals

Designs and supervises installations or modifications of plant equipment or systems, in keeping with vendor recommendations and proper engineering practices

Determines the standards of performance and executes projects undertaken by the Company

Plans for and provides an adequate supply of and ensures control over spare parts and other maintenance supplies

Prepares annual budget, anticipating the needs of the company

Qualification and/or Experience:

Critical:

BSc Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar environment

Equivalent combination of education and experience

How to Apply:

Your application should be addressed to:

The Human Resource Department

Carib Brewery Grenada Limited

PO Box 202, St George, Grenada

Insert the job title in the subject line of your email eg “Application – Plant Engineer.” Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]

Closing Date: 29 January 2021

