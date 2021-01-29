Project Manager – Reports to Operations Manager

The incumbent will be responsible for formulating and executing projects to maximise plant performance for Carib Brewery Grenada Limited.

Key Duties include:

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility;

Research and develop comprehensive project plans;

Plans and oversees all projects to ensure on-time delivery, within scope, and within budget;

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the execution of projects;

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress, manage project budget and resource allocation;

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs;

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques;

Perform risk management to minimise project risks;

Prepare project reports as required; and

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Qualification and/or Experience:

Critical:

Proven work experience in Project Management.

Bachelor’s degree in Project Management or related field.

PMP / PRINCE II certification will be an asset.

Experience in Project Planning and Budgetary Control.

Strategic and Creative Thinking.



How to Apply:

Your application should be addressed to:

The Human Resource Department

Carib Brewery Grenada Limited

PO Box 202, St George, Grenada

Insert the job title in the subject line of your email eg. “Application – Project Manager.” Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]

Closing Date: 5 February 2021

