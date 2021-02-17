by Linda Straker

Vaccination site has been established at General Hospital

Second vaccination site will be primarily for tourism/hospitality sector workers

Vaccine priority list includes law enforcement officers such as police and prison officers

Within the first 8 days of Grenada receiving its first shipment of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, 146 people have received the first dose. Hundreds more are set to receive the vaccine following the Government’s decision to target tourism and other hospitality workers.

The data about who received vaccinations was released in Grenada’s Covid-19 dashboard which provides a weekly breakdown of the Covid-19 situation on the island.

The latest dashboard dated February 16 shows that there are no new or active cases on the island, but 179 are in quarantine after being allowed to enter the country under the new Covid-19 health protocol and other existing immigration legislation.

Grenada is scheduled to receive 45,600 AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility. Last week 3,000 vaccines were as a gift from the Government of India. Among the persons who have been vaccinated are Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, other Cabinet colleagues, the Commissioner of Police as well as frontline healthcare workers in both the private and public sectors.

A vaccination site has been established at the General Hospital.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles disclosed on Wednesday that Government will be establishing a second vaccination as of next week and that site will be primarily for workers in the tourism/hospitality sector. “We are at an advance stage of making the arrangement for that to occur, likely in the coming week and we will communicate the site. We have been working with the Grenada Tourism Authority and we have identified a site, a very central location and we will be communicating that information to everyone,” Charles said in response to the estimated time for vaccinating hotel and other tourism workers.

Most of Grenada’s hotels are now classified as quarantine safe facilities and all incoming visitors are required to be quarantined before they are allowed to mix and mingle with the general population.

The island’s priority list for the Covid-19 vaccine also includes law enforcement officers such as police and prison officers.

