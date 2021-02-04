Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Finance Manager on a contractual basis.
POSITION SUMMARY
Work requires management and supervision of Human and Financial resources as well as the formulation and administration of the organisation’s overall financial plans and policies and includes:
- Preparing, managing and monitoring the approved budget of the Authority throughout the financial year.
- Managing and supervising daily operations and performance of the Finance Department in accordance with the Authority’s goals and objectives.
MININMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION
The position requires a recognised professional accountancy qualification (ACCA, CGA) and/or an MBA Degree in Finance and Accounting, with 7 years of working experience in a senior financial position.
PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong leadership and motivational skills
- Strong analytical and strategising skills
- Familiar with the use of computer software for financial management and accounting.
OTHER CHARACTERISTICS
Possession of a valid B Class driver’s licence.
REMUNERATION
Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.
The application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to:
The General Manage
Vacancy for Finance Manager
National Water and Sewerage Authority
PO Box 392, Lucas Street
St George’s, Grenada
The deadline for receipt of applications is 19 February 2021. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.
NAWASA…. Committed to meeting customers’ needs.
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story