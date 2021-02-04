Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Finance Manager on a contractual basis.

POSITION SUMMARY

Work requires management and supervision of Human and Financial resources as well as the formulation and administration of the organisation’s overall financial plans and policies and includes:

Preparing, managing and monitoring the approved budget of the Authority throughout the financial year.

Managing and supervising daily operations and performance of the Finance Department in accordance with the Authority’s goals and objectives.

MININMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION

The position requires a recognised professional accountancy qualification (ACCA, CGA) and/or an MBA Degree in Finance and Accounting, with 7 years of working experience in a senior financial position.

PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Strong leadership and motivational skills

Strong analytical and strategising skills

Familiar with the use of computer software for financial management and accounting.

OTHER CHARACTERISTICS

Possession of a valid B Class driver’s licence.

REMUNERATION

Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.

The application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The General Manage

Vacancy for Finance Manager

National Water and Sewerage Authority

PO Box 392, Lucas Street

St George’s, Grenada

The deadline for receipt of applications is 19 February 2021. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.

NAWASA…. Committed to meeting customers’ needs.

