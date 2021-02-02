by Linda Straker

Children at schools are finding it difficult to cope

Unemployment increased because measures negatively affected many sectors

Citizens should not become complacent because neighbouring islands are currently dealing with outbreaks

Grenada’s Social Development Ministry has disclosed that many citizens have difficulties coping with the adjustments and or side effects of measures enforced because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the weekly post-Cabinet briefings held on Tuesday, 2 February 2021, Delma Thomas noted, “In that period of pandemic people are finding it difficult to cope” and “as human beings we, were made to interact. We were made to meet our friends and talk, not cover our face with a mask.” Thomas noted that children at schools are finding it difficult to cope, and therefore they will need our love and our support. She made a plea for Government and communities to work together.

Unemployment has increased because the measures have negatively affected many sectors, including travel, tourism and the various sub-sectors within the creative or orange economy.

“I urge us, let us work together. Let us soldier on together. Let us be our neighbour’s keeper in this period of pandemic,” Thomas said. Thomas’ ministerial portfolio includes Community Empowerment as well as Community Health and Hospital Services.

Grenada presently has 5 active Covid-19 cases. Thomas reminded citizens that they should not become complacent because neighbouring islands are currently dealing with outbreaks in which hundreds of persons are receiving positive Covid-19 results. “We have to be vigilant; we have to be smart. We have to do things that will protect ourselves and our family.” Thomas described the public health pandemic as one that is teaching citizens and decision-makers many vital lessons.

Thomas did not elaborate on the lessons learned by the pandemic, but her Permanent Secretary Chrissy Worme-Charles disclosed that since the declaration of the pandemic by the World Health Organisation in February 2020, there has been a greater demand for the service offered by the Social Development Ministry.

“Our challenge did not change; it escalated. There is now a greater demand for our programmes.” Worme-Charles explained the programmes include counselling and financial assistance through its Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.