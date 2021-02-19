The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to advise the general public, and in particular motorists, that the Lance Bridge (St John) will be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 for approximately 1 week.

This closure is necessary to accommodate much-needed repairs to the expansion joints on the Lance Bridge. The work entails the removal and cleaning of the existing joints and replacement of new materials and resurfacing. Preliminary work shall commence on the weekend, but closure is only necessary from Tuesday, 23 February 2021.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

