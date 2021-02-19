The Ministry of Infrastructure Development is planning to commence work on a section of the road linking Belmont to Jean Anglais, St George.

In this regard, the road will be closed for 2 weeks beginning from Sunday, 21 February up to 7 March, to facilitate the construction of a cross culvert and adjoining inverts to improve the drainage in the area.

The general public is therefore advised to make use of Dixie Road or the Jean Anglais road as an alternative route to minimise delays when traversing the area. Trucks and other large vehicles are also advised to use alternative routes when travelling to and from the area.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development would like to thank the residents of the area for their continued consideration for the ongoing works and apologises for any further inconvenience to the residents and general public.

