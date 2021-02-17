by Sandra CA Ferguson, for Grouping of CSOs

As Grenada marks its 47th anniversary of Independence, the Grouping of CSOs, members and associates note the passing of citizens who have served Grenada diligently in their various fields:

Levi Benoit, a real ‘soldier’ in the media; we could count on Levi. We remember him covering many significant activities associated with the Grouping or its members. Nothing was ever too much or too difficult.

Martin Williams, a tutor at the TA Marryshow Community College.

Michael Jones, a longstanding member of Friends of the Earth-Grenada.

The Grouping of CSOs, members and associates, received news of their sudden passing with deep shock and pain. However, we remember them with affection and are eternally grateful for their conscientious and diligent service to the nation. We extend our condolences to their family and loved ones, friends and working colleagues. May they rest in eternal peace.

The Grouping also offers its condolences to the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique on the passing of their Member of Parliament of some 19 years, (1999-2018) the late Elvin Nimrod. Indeed, he was in charge of Carriacou and Petite Martinique affairs since 1996 when he became an NNP senator. He served in various ministerial capacities — Legal Affairs, Labour, Foreign Affairs — and also as Attorney-General. There is no doubt that his tenure made a difference to the people whom he represented. History will judge his service to the nation. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the fraternity of the New National Party. May he rest in peace.

We also extend our condolences to Hon. Tobias Clement, Leader of the Opposition, on the passing of his mother. May he and the rest of her family be comforted by treasured memories. May she rest in peace!

