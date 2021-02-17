The following is an update as of 4 pm on 16 February 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|0
|• Imported
|0
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|0
|In quarantine facilities
|179
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|148
|• Imported
|70
|Recovered
|147
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|21,454
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|146
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|108,822,960
|New cases
|192,266
|Deaths
|2,403,641
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
