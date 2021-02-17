The following is an update as of 4 pm on 16 February 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 0 Active cases 0 • Imported 0 • Local 0 Hospitalised 0 In self-isolation 0 In quarantine facilities 179

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 148 • Imported 70 Recovered 147 Hospitalised 6 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 21,454 Vaccinated (1st dose) 146

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 108,822,960 New cases 192,266 Deaths 2,403,641

