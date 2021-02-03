The following is an update as of 4 pm on 2 February 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 0 Active cases 4 • Imported 4 • Local 0 Hospitalized 0 In self-isolation 4 In quarantine facilities 228

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 148 • Imported 70 Recovered 143 Hospitalized 6 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 20,025

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 102,942,987 New cases 349,263 Deaths 2,232,233

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.