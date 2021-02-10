The following is an update as of 4 pm on 9 February 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|0
|• Imported
|0
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|0
|In quarantine facilities
|197
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|148
|• Imported
|70
|Recovered
|147
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|20,819
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|106,125,682
|New cases
|304,166
|Deaths
|2,320,497
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story