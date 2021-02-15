The National Democratic Congress is pleased to see that Grenada has started the Covid-19 vaccination programme with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

We recognise the importance of this vaccination programme in the fight against Covid-19 virus.

The NDC joins in thanking the Governments of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Barbados for providing the first batch of vaccines, donated to them by the Government of India. We also acknowledge the support provided by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) in facilitating the process for Grenada becoming a partner, through the WHO COVAX Facility. Through this facility, we expect to be provided with the majority of vaccines.

Getting vaccinated now will help protect you and your loved ones who are at risk of becoming severely ill if they contract Covid-19. This is also an opportunity for you to serve as a role model in our community. By getting vaccinated, you can positively influence vaccination decisions of coworkers, residents, family, and friends.

Covid-19 vaccines are an important tool to help stop the pandemic. After vaccination, everyone should continue to follow all the current guidelines to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and cleaning hands often.

It is important that the Government adopts a clear protocol and a comprehensive implementation plan to ensure that all frontline workers, including health workers, the police, those in the tourism industry, those with chronic diseases and the elderly, are given priority.

The fight against Covid-19 is a national one. We must all remain vigilant and play our part in beating this pandemic.

NDC

