by Linda Straker

Government has made an amendment to the Emergency Powers Regulations that will see citizens having an additional 2 hours of free movement as of 18 February 2021.

There were no other changes to amended regulations which were gazetted on 17 February 2021. As a result, social or mass gathering limits remain at 20 for weddings and funerals. Permission will have to be sought from the Commissioner of Police for additional persons to participate in any forms of gathering beyond 20 people.

Religious organisations in the meantime are to comply with the regulations under the Public Health (Covid-19) (Restrictions on Religious Institutions) Order, 2020. This includes, among other mandatory requirements, that people in a church gathering use the allocation of 18 square feet per person (using the seating space).

Markers must be used on benches and chairs must be placed no less than 3 feet in every direction. Families or individuals living in the same household are exempted from physical distancing.

Parliament recently approved a 6-month State of Emergency, and under that Order, regulations under the Emergency Powers Act are enforced. Before increasing the curfew start time to 12 midnight, the curfew start time was at 10 pm.

The Governor-General can revoke the State of Emergency at any time.

