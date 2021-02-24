The Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives will host a meeting with Fishers from Telescope, Marquis, Soubise, Grenville and surrounding communities on Thursday, 25 February 2021, beginning at 5 pm in Soubise, St Andrew.

Among others, the meeting will discuss upcoming coastal conservation and eco-friendly construction projects to be implemented in the Grenville Bay Area.

Projects to be implemented include a protected fair-weather storage for boats and equipment, increased coastal vegetation for near-shore habitat, reduced erosion and filtered runoff, and improved areas for community gatherings.

The coastal conservation and eco-friendly construction projects carded for the Grenville Bay Area will be implemented by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) through the TNC’s ‘At the Water’s Edge’ initiative.

Expected to give remarks and presentations at the meeting are Minister for Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives and Parliamentary Representative for St Andrew South-West Hon. Yolande Bain-Horsford; Climate Adaptation Specialist at The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Nealla Frederick and a representative from the contractor Glean’s Construction Ltd.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.