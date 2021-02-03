The JW Fletcher School was very pleased to welcome representatives from the Hubbard’s Food Fair supermarket to present a much-needed gift of equipment for the Food and Nutrition Department.

The school which opened in 2012 and practices the philosophy of a holistic approach to education, includes in its syllabus Technical Drawing, Building Furniture Technology, Clothing and Textiles, Visual Arts, and Food and Nutrition up to CXC level. Nesta Bain, Head of the Technical Department, explained that donation from the Food Fair covered every single item requested by the school. She was effusive in her thanks saying, “our prayers have been answered. We really needed these items; they will give the students such a boost in the practical aspects of their study.”

Approximately 276 pupils at the school study Food and Nutrition, in Forms 1 through 5, with Forms 3- 5 having the opportunity to choose this as a CXC option. These will hone their theoretic and practical skills in the Food Lab.

Anthony Hood, Manager of Hubbard’s Food Fair stated, “we are always happy to be able to help those within our community, giving back to our customers is part of our Company’s mandate. In this instance, we are particularly pleased to be able to assist young people, within a learning environment, where they are acquiring skills that will help them going forward in everyday life.”

Principal Laurel Bartholomew reiterated the gratitude of the staff and students, with a gentle reminder to the form 5 students that giving back to one another, the school and society is one of the most important aspects of any educational process.

Students present at the intimate ceremony included Head Girl Kira Douglas, who herself aspires to a career in the culinary arts, a dream which has been fostered during her secondary education at JW Fletcher.

Hubbard’s

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.