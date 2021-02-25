Will be responsible for the production of audio-visual communication materials

Must be able to take technical information and convert into video and audio materials suitable for different target audiences

Must have the ability capture and create a collection of moving images

This consultancy is offered solely to candidates within Grenada.

Send Expression of Interest to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (1630 hours) Eastern Caribbean Time on 9 March 2021.

Make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “RFP – Multimedia Contractor for Production of Audio-Visual Materials”

For project information click on https://bit.ly/39TMaKV

GIZ

