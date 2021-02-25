Will be responsible for creating flyers, brochures, poster, factsheets and more

Must be able to take technical information to create texts suitable for different target audiences

Must have the ability to capture, create and submit high-resolution pictures in a variety of shots

This consultancy is offered solely to candidates within Grenada.

Send Expression of Interest to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (1630 hours) Eastern Caribbean Time on 9 March 2021.

Make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “RFP – Multimedia Contractor (Graphic Designer, Copywriter and Photographer)”

For project information click on https://bit.ly/39TMaKV

GIZ

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.